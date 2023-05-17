Click to share this via email

Olivia Wilde is defending her unconventional wedding fashion.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director attended Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown’s nuptials over the weekend, but she broke the unwritten dress code for ceremonies: she wore a silky white wedding dress for the occasion.

Sharing the moment to her Instagram Stories, she wrote “Wore a wedding dress to a wedding so I could make a joke about it in my toast”, via Page Six.

Fans were confused by the decision, some even calling her out for the decision.

“Olivia Wilde showing up to her friend’s wedding in a white silk wedding gown is… desperate,” wrote one.

Wilde attempted to clarify her fashion with a follow-up Story, sharing an image of herself and the grooms embracing and the caption, “The grooms approved”.

This wasn’t the actress’ first time creating waves with her fashion.

At the 2023 Met Gala, she accidentally twinned with Vogue China’s editor-in-chief, Margaret Zhang. who wore a similar dress, but in black to the event.