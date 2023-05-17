RuPaul is opening the doors to his extravagant Beverly Hills mansion.

The 62-year-old drag queen superstar and host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, full name RuPaul Charles, recently gave a tour of his dazzling property to Architectural Digest.

The opulent home, built in 1980, was renovated by interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, and features everything you’d expect from a drag icon, including a disco room, golden light fixtures owned initially by Yves Saint Laurent, and a black-and-white pavilion inspired by an Elizabeth Taylor film.

The lavish estate also features an abundance of orange, which RuPaul said he discovered as his favourite colour at age 34. He then encouraged everyone watching at home to “find what your favourite colour is” and “live in it.”

Of course, it would only be a RuPaul home with a giant walk-in closet. The vast space was once two bedrooms, explains the reality TV icon. “Every shopping trip” the star has ever gone on is displayed in the closet.

RuPaul also has a separate area he refers to as “the epicentre, the motherload,” where he archives his drag fashion.

“It’s kind of like a museum, but even better, it’s kind of like a working house. It makes it so easy to come down here and find exactly what I’m looking for,” explained the television mogul.