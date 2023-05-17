Reba McEntire still has some items to cross off her career bucket list.

In the new “One-on-One with Reba McEntire” special, the country icon reveals to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman which artist she’s always wanted to collaborate with.

“That’s a tough one,” she says at first, before saying after a few moments: “Garth.”

As it happens, despite all their years in the business, McEntire has never worked with Garth Brooks.

“Garth and I have never had a duet, a song together or nothing. So I say Garth,” she says.

Asked why they’ve never collaborated, McEntire explains, “I don’t know. I don’t think I’ve asked him because I’m sure he gets asked, from everybody, to do everything. And I just kind of like, didn’t want to bother him. But, you know, I’m not getting any younger and you never know. You got to seize the opportunity when you can.”

Despite never working together, Brooks is a close friend, and actually wrote the foreword to McEntire’s upcoming book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, which comes out October 10.

“It means a lot to be friends with Garth because Garth is a force of nature,” McEntire says. “He opened the show for me in that 1990 and 1991, and was there with me on stage, and the concerts after we lost my band and my tour manager in ’91 in a plane crash. Garth was a huge support, and we just felt the love and support from him at all times.”

She continues, “He’s a wonderful person, a great entertainer, changed country music in a way that you can have fun on stage, show that you have fun on stage, and with him climbing up the ladders or the trusses or throwing water bottles or throwing on water people and just running across the stage like a wild man. He has a very special quality about him that everybody falls in love with.”

Finally, McEntire adds, “He is a wonderful entertainer. He bonds with the audience like I’ve never seen before.”

