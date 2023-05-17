Randall Emmett is firing back at Hulu’s new documentary, “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump”, claiming it portrays a biased narrative against him.

“Almost one year ago the Los Angeles Times wrote a highly biased and factually inaccurate hit piece on me. One of the writers, Amy Kaufman, seemed to have a personal vendetta against me, I believe due to her alleged friendship with my ex Lala Kent,” Emmett, 52, exclusively recounted to Page Six on Wednesday.

“Among other things, the article contained fictitious and greatly exaggerated stories made up by a few former disgruntled employees who had been dismissed,” he adds.

Emmett’s outspoken thoughts on the doc occurr just one day after ABC News Studios and LA Times Studios revealed they would be investigating the allegations of racial discrimination and workplace abuse against Emmett.

The Hollywood mogul further alleges that his ex-wife, Lala Kent, is involved in the production of the documentary due to her stakes in the custody of their children. Kent, 32, was not interviewed for the doc.

“Lala was also a participant in this fiasco, likely because I have been fighting for 50/50 joint legal custody of our child.”

Emmett then states that he did not participate in the doc due to the Los Angeles Times article.

“I declined to participate because it very quickly became apparent to me the film was going to be as biased, if not more so, than the article on which it was based,” he adds.

Emmett alleges that he was “told people were encouraged to speak negatively about me while the vast majority had only positive things to say.”

He chalks up the entire doc to being nothing more than a “vindictive hit-piece.”

The Los Angeles Times responded to Emmett’s claims to Page Six, stating that they “stand behind its reporting of Randall Emmett.” They claim hundreds of court filings were researched and three dozen former associates were interviewed.

“The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump” premieres on May 22, only on Hulu.