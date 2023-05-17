Reba McEntire is spilling all “The Voice” tea.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman for the new “One-on-One with Reba McEntire” special, the country icon talks about joining the music competition show.

McEntire, who will be joining “The Voice” as a coach next season, is currently serving on the show as a part-time advisor, alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Blake Shelton and Chance the Rapper.

Asked which of the coaches causes the most trouble on set, McEntire doesn’t hesitate before saying, “Oh, Blake. Blake, hands down.”

Despite him being a troublemaker, McEntire shares her admiration for Shelton and his influence on country music.

“He’s another person that changed the attitude of concerts for country music,” she says. “You know, what you see is what you get. Whether he brings a drink on stage or says something. You know everybody, ‘Oh, that’s Blake.’ He can get away with anything.”

