Even celebrity moms aren’t immune from a few bumps and bruises.

On Tuesday, Kristen Bell, 42, shared a very candid Instagram video of her slightly injured nose.

“Minor jujitsu injury…took some teeth to the nose,” began the caption. “Will recover. You should see the other guy!!!! (she is 8, the fruit of my loins, and has big, sharp, buck teeth.)”

The 8-year-old in question is none other than her daughter Delta, who she shares with her husband, Dax Shepard, along with their other daughter Lincoln, 10.

Bell revealed on Real Simple in February that she began taking her daughter to jiu-jitsu classes to help her socially.

“I started taking mother-daughter jiu jitsu classes last year with Cesalina Gracie, our trainer, who is the closest physical representation to Wonder Woman you’ve ever seen,” she explained. “I could break your arm.”

Despite her injury, it appears jiu-jitsu is proving to be a great bonding experience for the mom-and-daughter duo, as she told Real Simple that it’s been “growth” for both her and Delta, who has “come so far in doing things” that just “make her heart explode.”