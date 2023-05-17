James Gunn is showing off his geeky side.

The director has become a staple in the comic book cinematic universe, helming the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films for Marvel and becoming the new creative head for DC Films – but more than anything, Gunn is a film fan.

Speaking with GQ about the final entry in the franchise “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, the director ranked his favourite comic book movies – even revealing a surprising inspiration for the new film.

He named the R-rated “Deadpool” franchise among the list, along with the iconic Korean revenge flick “Oldboy”.

“Now a lot of people don’t know that this is a comic book film, but it’s based on a manga, and it’s a Korean film,” he explained. “It reinvented action and it really ushered in the new era of Korean cinema, which has continued to this day.”

He had high praise for Korean cinematography as a whole, claiming they “still probably make the best action movies”.

The film even inspired an action sequence in the newest “Guardians” film.

“If there’s one scene that sticks out, it’s obviously the hallway fight. That was a huge inspiration to me. And you can see our own version of a hallway fight in ‘Guardians 3’,” he teased. “Different versions of hallway action fights have been great, whether it’s in ‘Oldboy’ or ‘The Raid’, another great action movie. We have one in the ‘Suicide Squad’, and now in ‘Guardians.'”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is in theatres now.