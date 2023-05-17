Click to share this via email

It’s over between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford.

Page Six was among the outlets to report that the “Bad Guy” singer and her boyfriend of less than a year have called it quits.

Dating rumours were sparked back in October 2022 when they were spotted having dinner together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles, becoming Instagram official in a post that Eilish issued just after Halloween.

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” a rep for Eilish and Rutherford said in a statement to ET.

“All cheating rumours are false,” the statement continued, adding, “Both are currently single.”

While it’s unclear when the split occurred, or why it happened, Eilish went solo to the Met Gala earlier this month.