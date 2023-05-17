Click to share this via email

Not long after Tom Sandoval's breakup with Ariana Madix over his cheating with Raquel Leviss, Leviss and Sandoval split up. “Raquel dipped out," and insider told the New York Post. "Sandoval is not the one for her."

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are going their separate ways, a source tells ET.

ET has reached out to Sandoval and Leviss for comment. Bravo had no comment on the news.

After the two created headlines with their affair on “Vanderpump Rules”, the two are breaking up after two months together, reports The Messenger.

“Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her,” a source told Page Six.

Sandoval had previously been in a long-term relationship with his co-star Ariana Madix for nine years. News broke of his affair with Leviss in March, though sources say they first started hooking up together last summer.

Madix discovered the affair after finding a sexually explicit video of Leviss on his phone.

The affair rocked the show, as well as the dynamic of the cast, with former stars like Kristen Doute admitting to hearing rumours of multiple affairs.

Sandoval has since apologized publicly to Madix over the treatment.