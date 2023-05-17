Following claims from a spokesperson that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” Tuesday night in New York City while being followed by “highly aggressive paparazzi,” a cab driver who picked up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is offering his own insight, indicating the incident wasn’t as intense as it’s being made out to be.

Speaking with the Washington Post, NYC taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh said that picked up the couple on Tuesday night and drove them for a brief time. He confirmed that they were being followed by two vehicles: a black Honda Accord and an grey Honda CR-V.

Singh said he picked up Harry, Meghan, a security guard and “an older Black woman” — assumed to be Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland — at approximately 11 p.m. outside the New York City Police Department’s 19th precinct on East 67th Street.

According to Singh, the security guard waved him down and asked, “Do you want a fare?”

Singh said he drove the four passengers a block-and-a-half west to Park Avenue, and then headed south with the two cars in pursuit.

“They kept following us and were coming next to the car,” Singh said. “They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us.”

After just a few minutes, Singh recalled that the security guard became concerned about the photographers and asked him to drive them back to the police station, as the guard felt they were too exposed, and didn’t want the location of the Duke and Duchess to become widely known.

Taking that instruction, Singh said he turned around and drove north up Madison Avenue, taking them back to the spot where he picked them up. Singh estimated the entire trip took about 10 minutes.

“I don’t think I would call it a chase,” Singh said of driving the royals in his taxi. “I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe.”