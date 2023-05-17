Click to share this via email

Taylor Lautner has a tongue-in-cheek reaction to Taylor Swift’s upcoming album.

The musician’s famous exes have served as inspiration for her music in the past, particularly her album Speak Now which is getting the Taylor’s Version treatment next.

In preparation for the record, Lautner is praying for good luck to an unexpected source: the supposedly John Mayer-inspired track “Dear John”.

His wife Tay Dome Lautner shared the hilarious clip to TikTok with the caption, “#prayforjohn”.

Dressed in a white bathrobe, the actor kneels down in “prayer” to the song.

The video comes after Lautner made a joke on the “TODAY” show Tuesday, after being asked about his feelings towards the upcoming release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“I think it’s a great album,” Lautner joked. “Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John.”

The two have maintained a friendly relationship throughout the years, with Lautner’s wife even admitting she was an “OG” Swiftie.