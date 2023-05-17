Click to share this via email

Disney+ is setting premiere dates for two anticipated Marvel series.

On Tuesday, the streamer revealed debut dates for the second season of “Loki” and new series “Echo”, spinning off the titular character introduced in 2021’s “Hawkeye”.

According to Variety, “Loki” Season 2 will premiere on Oct. 6, while “Echo” will drop on Nov. 29.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige made the announcement during Disney’s upfront, noting that the return of “Loki” will be Marvel’s “first ever second season,” confirming Tom Hiddleston will reprise the role of he originated in 2011’s “Thor”.

Also returning will Owen Wilson and Sophia DiMartino, while “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan will be joining the cast.

“Echo” will continue the story of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), the deaf, Native American assassin first seen in “Hawkeye.”

In his presentation, Feige lauded the “incredible team of indigenous writers, directors and cast members” behind the limited series, which also stars Zahn McClarnon (“Reservation Dogs”), Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”), Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian”), Tantoo Cardinal (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”) and Cody Lightning (“Hey, Viktor!”).

The cast also includes Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. Kingpin) and Charlie Cox as Daredevil (a.k.a. Daredevil), reprising their roles from Netflix’s “Daredevil.”

Feige’s announcement also confirmed that Disney+ is pumping the brakes on the volume of Marvel series being churned out, with “Secret Invasion” the only other Marvel series slated for 2023, scheduled to premiere June 21.

Previously announced “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” spin-off “Ironheart” and the “WandaVision” spin-off “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” had originally been scheduled for this year, but are now both expected to premiere in 2024.