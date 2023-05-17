Things went hilariously off the rails on “The View” — and Sara Haines is to blame!

During Wednesday’s broadcast, Haines and her fellow co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin were taking on the hot topic of ABC’s recently announced “Golden Bachelor” show, which gives an older suitor a chance at finding love.

After Goldberg ushered in the conversation, resident “Bachelor” expert Griffin chimed in with her thoughts.

“I think this is a good idea,” Griffin began. “Here’s the problem, a lot of couples on ‘The Bachelor’ don’t stay together, it’s people in their young 20s, a lot of 23-year-old girls who, you got a lot of life ahead of you and a lot to figure out about yourself. I think having a 60+ bachelor and bachelorettes will actually be more likely to last in a relationship, because you know who you are and what you want. There’s a second chance for love.”

Haines added, “I think the characters are going to be more relatable. It’s not just because 20-somethings are younger, but people that have been in a marriages look at the journey differently, once you’ve been in it. Even if you stay with the person, your ideas change over time, to see people that I could look at and say, ‘You look at it more complicated and more layered,’ this is cool to watch. And I love the whole there are chapters left in your life, you can make it whatever you want, that whole aspirational.”

All of the women had fun with the possibilities of the show with Hostin joking about the napping that would be going on in the Fantasy Suites with the older couples, Behar remarking that the commercials will be all about Viagra and the short amount of time that will come with “‘Til’ death do us part,’ and Griffin proclaiming, “It’s not a sugar daddy show.”

Haines quickly interjected again about her co-hosts’ remarks, “You guys, these are only 60-year-olds,” she exclaimed. “Do you know how young 60 is? I know 60 year olds, they run marathons.”

As Haines added, “They do…,” her last word was censored and Goldberg hilariously jumped back in her chair, before tossing it to break.

As the camera panned out, Haines was seen leaning on the table as she laughed with her co-hosts.

It’s unclear what word or phrase Haines used. However, it was enough to leave Griffin with her hand over her mouth.

The View, ABC and Haines have yet to release any comment about the bleep. Meanwhile, the rest of the show went off without another NSFW hitch.

On Tuesday, ABC announced that it’ll debut “The Golden Bachelor” this fall to showcase a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years. On the show, one hopeless romantic will be given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women will arrive at the mansion with a lifetime of experience of living through love, loss and laughter, and hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.

In the end, viewers will watch the Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams.

