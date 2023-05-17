Jimmie Allen is back on social media following his split from his wife — who is expecting their baby — and an explosive lawsuit launched by his former manager, alleging that he raped and sexually abused her.

Allen has denied the allegations.

Following the lawsuit’s filing, Allen was dropped by his agent and management, in addition to being suspended by his label and axed from the CMA Awards.

In a message Allen shared on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, he displayed a surprising level of optimism in light of his current situation.

With Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 single “Alright” playing in the background, Allen’s message read, “We Gonna Be Alright,” followed by “This Too Shall Pass.”

Allen was hit with the lawsuit just two weeks after announcing that he and wife Alexis Gale announced their separation. Just one week after that, they revealed they were divorcing.

In her divorce filing, Gale is seeking joint custody of their two daughters, but is requesting they live primarily with her.

“Wife would show that it is in the best interest of the parties’ minor children that wife be named the primary residential parent of the parties’ minor children with reasonable parenting time for husband upon the divorce of the parties to this cause,” the legal documents state.