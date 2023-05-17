Haley Pullos, best known for her role as Molly Lansing-Davis on “General Hospital”, has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence after being involved in a car crash last month.

According to a California Highway Patrol report obtained by People, the 24-year-old actress was arrested on April 29 on suspicion of DUI after she was driving the wrong way on a Pasadena freeway.

Haley Pullos has been charged with a DUI. The charge came a month after the 24-year-old General Hospital actress was allegedly involved in a wrong-way crash on the freeway, multiple outlets report.

When CHP officers arrived at the scene, the jaws of life were needed to pull Pullos from the wreckage of her car. The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly hospitalized with injuries characterized as “major.”

The report also noted that Pullos was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run prior to the freeway crash.

Shortly after the incident, the Pasadena Fire Department took to shared photos from the crash, without identifying Pullos.

Pullos addressed the incident, albeit obliquely, in a statement to Soap Opera Digest on May 11 explaining why she would be taking some time away from “General Hospital”.

“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover,” she said. “I will be back as soon as possible!”