Film fans who take in Disney’s new live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” may leave the cinema wondering what the filmmakers have against Kate Middleton.

That’s the report coming from Page Six, which claims a film reviewer who watched a screening revealed that one scene appears to take a veiled jab at the Princess of Wales.

In the scene, mermaid Ariel (played by Halle Bailey) appears to show disdain for Princess Kate.

READ MORE: Halle Bailey Explains Why It Took Her One Whole Day To Perfect Ariel’s Hair Flip In ‘The Little Mermaid’

“Ariel has sacrificed her voice in order to get to the surface and [meet] Prince Eric,” the source told Page Six. “She can’t speak so he tries to guess her name. His first guess is Diana. His second guess is Catherine, but after [Ariel gives a disgusted] reaction, he [concludes] ‘OK, definitely not Catherine.’”

It could be a coincidence — but the outlet’s source doesn’t buy it.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney’s live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

“Disney would be disingenuous to imply those name choices were coincidental,” the source added.