Nicholas Cage’s latest role isn’t in a film, or even a TV series.

As it turns out, the “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” star will soon be seen in a whole other medium entirely: a video game.

That’s the news that emerged from a new trailer courtesy of Canadian gaming studio Behaviour Interactive, which features a digital version of Cage in its hit game “Dead by Daylight”.

“There is nothing more powerful than imagination,” the video-game Cage solemnly intones.

“It can shake the fabric of reality,” he adds, “transforming everything you may think you know.”

It’s the performance of a lifetime.

According to the clip, fans will "learn more" about the apparently top-secret project on July 5.

According to the clip, fans will “learn more” about the apparently top-secret project on July 5.

For non-gamers, “Dead by Daylight” is an online multiplayer survival game set within the horror genre, which has previously featured characters from hit horror franchises including A” Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Hellraiser”.

Back in March, it was announced that Blumhouse and Atomic Monster were teaming with Behaviour Interactive to adapt “Dead by Daylight” as a feature film.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the ‘Dead by Daylight’ universe,” said Stephen Mulrooney, executive vice president at Behaviour Interactive, in a statement. “At Behaviour, our motto is to create unique moments, together, forever. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft ‘Dead by Daylight’s’ killer entrance onto the big screen.”