Michael Douglas, who is receiving an honorary Palme D'Or at the festival, attends a photocall at Palais des Festivals on May 16.

Michael Douglas is attending the 2023 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where he was awarded an honourary Palme d’Or at the opening ceremony.

This is far from his first time at Cannes, and during a conversation with journalist Carita Rizzo, he looked back on bringing erotic thriller “Basic Instinct” to the festival back in 1992.

“I mean, ‘Basic Instinct’ was unique, even for France,” Douglas recalled. “And seeing that sex scene on the Palais Festival’s huge screen, the biggest screen I’ve ever seen, was a little overwhelming, I think, for a lot of people. We had a very quiet dinner afterwards. Everybody was just sort of digesting it, but it was a lot of fun.”

Douglas also broke down the mechanics behind creating a convincingly steamy sex scene on film.

“The secret, I guess — since I’ve become the expert on sex scenes in movies — is rehearsal,” he said.

“You do a fight scene, you have to work out the choreography. … When you do that you go, ‘Okay, I throw a punch, boom, you go back and you come back, you throw, boom.’ You start very slowly and then you work your way up to a faster pace,” Douglas continued.

“Well, the same thing; and particularly if you’re doing a love scene, it’s important for the lady that you’re not taking advantage,” he added, pointing out that in his sex-scene heyday there were no intimacy coordinators on the set.

“You tell them beforehand when you’re starting: ‘Alright, I’m going to put my hand here. Is that alright? Okay, you put your hand here and then we’re going to go kiss, kiss, and then we are going to go … we’re going to go down,'” he explained. “It’s very well choreographed.”