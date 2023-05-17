Rose Byrne will no longer be getting “Physical”, with Apple TV+ announcing the 1980s-set aerobics-themed comedy will be ending after its upcoming third season.

Deadline was the first to report that the series will be wrapping up the journey of frustrated housewife-turned-fitness mogul/lifestyle guru Sheila Rubin.

“We are so grateful to Apple… and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory,” said Byrne (who is both star and exec producer) and series creator/writer/EP Annie Weisman in a statement. “With this final season, Sheila’s three-act saga of rebellion, recovery and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone.”

“We are aware of just how much of an impact this character and story has had on audiences around the world and can’t wait for them to join us on this final exhilarating ride that culminates in an immensely rewarding finale for this celebrated series,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+:

Former “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel is joining the cast in the third season as Kelly, a network television sitcom actress who enters the lucrative fitness industry, and quickly becomes Sheila’s biggest rival.

While “Physical” may be ending, Byrne’s association with Apple TV+ is not; she’ll next be seen starring opposite Seth Rogen in the streamer’s upcoming comedy “Platonic”, bowing in later this month.

The third and final season of “Physical” debuts on Aug. 3.