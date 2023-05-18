Ariana Madix has spoken out about that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal during her first sit-down interview since she found out about the affair in March.

Madix chatted to Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live” a couple of months after she discovered a NSFW video of her then-friend Leviss on Sandoval’s phone.

At the time, Madix and Sandoval had been dating for nine years. They’ve since split and Madix confirmed they don’t speak at all in her interview with Cohen.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star admitted she used to look at Sandoval’s phone, with his permission, after she’d question him when he’d stay out late or not come home.

Madix shared, “He was very good about concealing the double life and hiding all of the evidence.

“It’s like I wasn’t suspicious about an affair or about Rachel, but something was clearly going on with him mentally, and that’s what I was picking up on,” she said when talking about whether she was suspicious.

Madix said when asked how Leviss reacted when she confronted her on the phone the night she found out about the affair, “It was odd. It was like she didn’t want to tell me anything. I had to beg… I was screaming, crying, throwing up, begging for… something.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Madix admitted of people relating to her story, “It is crazy. I think because it is so layered — cheating is not that uncommon, but I think it is the best friend, it is the manipulation, it is the narcissism, it is the double life, there are so many layers to it that I think some of the people have experienced one or all of those things, that they can relate to.”

“That’s not happening,” she insisted of whether she’ll be forgiving Sandoval and Leviss anytime soon, according to ET.

During the tell-all interview, Madix also confirmed that Sandoval did in fact sleep with Annemarie Maldonado a.k.a Miami Girl, before they were exclusive.

She insisted she defended him at the time because she didn’t want people to think the worst of him.