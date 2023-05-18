Ryan Reynolds wants his players to stay classy.

This week, the Canadian actor appeared with his Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney on the “Fearless in Devotion” podcast to talk running a soccer team.

During the conversation, the duo were asked which of the team’s stars have been enjoying the spotlight from their show “Welcome to Wrexham” the most.

“Ollie Palmer,” Reynolds said instantly, and McElhenney agreed: “It’s not even close.”

Reynolds then shared how he once had to put Palmer in his place when he seemed to be enjoying his star status a little too much.

“Every time we’ve come as a family we’ve come over we have a walk down to the dressing room,” the actor explained. “Ollie is always the first one to walk out, completely shirtless, to have a conversation with my wife.”

He continued, “I’m like Ollie put a f***ing shirt on and come back out to speak to her like a gentleman.”

Palmer was signed to Wrexham in January 2022 for approximately $500,000, a record for the club. On the side, he has launched his own clothing brand.