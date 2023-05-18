It was reported this week that Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval had split amid that “Vanderpump Rules” affair scandal, however, Ariana Madix doesn’t think that’s the case.

Madix chatted to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live”, speaking to the host about her ex cheating on her with her then-friend Leviss.

Madix and Sandoval had been dating for nine years when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone.

A source told ET that “Tom and Raquel broke up” in the wake of their cheating scandal. But, Madix insisted to Cohen: “I don’t buy that at all.”

Madix added, “She was sending letters to my house like four days ago,” admitting she “didn’t open” the alleged letter, ET reported.

The reality TV star — who still shares a house with Sandoval but wants to sell the property — claimed Leviss had addressed the letter to Sandoval and that it was in her handwriting.

Elsewhere in the chat, Madix was asked whether she thought Sandoval and Leviss were “in love,” to which she replied, “I don’t really know that either of them knows what that word means.”

Madix refused to speculate on reports suggesting Leviss was working on her mental health in a treatment facility.

Madix insisted, “I don’t know what she’s doing. Obviously, mental health advocacy is something that’s very important.

“I don’t know what her situation is at all so I can’t really speak on it. I obviously don’t know her on any level, none of my friends know her on any level anymore. If she’s getting help, I think she needs it.”