The cause of Paul Cattermole’s death has been determined.

On Thursday, just weeks after the untimely passing of the S Club 7 star, a coroner’s report has revealed that the 46-year-old died of natural causes, the BBC reported.

A Dorset Coroner’s Office spokesperson said that due to the nature of his death, no inquest would be conducted.

Cattermole was found dead in his Dorset home on April 6.

Weeks earlier, the singer announced that he was rejoining the classic pop band and would be heading out on tour with them in the U.K. later this year.

Band member Hannah Spearritt told The Sun last month, “I couldn’t make sense of it and had so many questions. I was trying to process it but I just couldn’t.”

She added, “I’m trying my best to hold it together but once I start, I can’t stop crying.”

After Cattermole’s death, S Club 7 confirmed that they would still be embarking on their 11-date tour, though Spearritt will not be joining them.

The tour is intended to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band, who were one of the the U.K.’s biggest pop acts of the late ’90s and early ’00s.

Cattermole had left S Club 7 in 2002 in order to rejoin his teenage heavy metal band Skau.