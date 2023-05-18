After captivating audiences at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp celebrated in style at a Dior soirée following his $20 million cologne deal with the luxury brand.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has been the ambassador of the lucrative fragrance Dior Savage since 2015, and he recently renewed his reign to the tune of $20 million with a three-year brand deal.

The father-of-two radiated timeless class at the elegant Madame Figaro x Christian Dior dinner, donning a tailored gray-striped suit with a fully buttoned matching waistcoat. Completing the ensemble, he tastefully layered a sleek black dress shirt and stepped into polished black lace-up shoes.

Johnny Depp — Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images for Christian Dior

The Oscar nominee’s well-received appearance at Cannes is a big moment for the star following his highly publicized court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The legal victory saw the jury award Depp a staggering $10 million in compensatory damages and an additional $5 million in punitive damages.

The actor, 59, was nearly moved to tears during the premiere of his period piece, “Jeanne du Barry”, after the film sparked a 7-minute standing ovation on the coveted festival’s opening night.

When questioned about a potential Hollywood boycott during a press conference after his latest film premiere, the actor candidly responded to Variety: “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood, myself.”

In his latest film, “Jeanne du Barry,” Depp takes on the role of the powerful King Louis XV.