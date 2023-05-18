Khloé Kardashian isn’t one to hold back on social media when it comes to responding to trolls.

The Good American co-founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to fire back at anyone questioning whether she and on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson were back together.

Kardashian responded to a Deux Moi screenshot that read, “Kim supporting Tristan at the Lakers game… what is going on? 🫠,” referencing the Skims mogul and her daughter North, 9, holding a sign with Thompson’s name at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game.

A caption on the story shared on a fan site read, “Allegedly he’s back with Koko so maybe she’s soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared & doesn’t give Koko a hard time.”

Kardashian then posted in the comments section, “Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point.

“It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…

“Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life. Example….. just how I support Scott [Disick] and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️”

Kardashian and Thompson — who cheated on her on multiple occasions — share two children together; daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 9 months.