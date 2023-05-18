The first footage from Martin Scorsese’s next epic is finally here.

On Thursday, Apple TV+ released the teaser trailer for “Killers of the Flower Moon”, the new film from the Oscar-winning director, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio – Photo: Apple TV+

“Based on David Grann’s broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror,” the official description reads

In the film, DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, a man in the community who is married to an Osage woman, Mollie, played by Gladstone.

Lily Gladstone and director Martin Scorsese – Photo: Apple TV+

“The Osage took their name from Missouri and Osage Rivers. Ni-U0Kon-Ska. Children of the Middle Waters,” DiCaprio’s character says in an ominous voice-over. “Move, said the great white father. There are many, so many, hungry wolves. Can you find the wolves in this picture?”

The arrival of the teaser trailer comes ahead of the long-awaited film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio – Photo: Apple TV+

The film, which was co-written by Scorsese and Eric Roth, also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Brendan Fraser and more.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will open in select theatres Oct. 6 before going wide on Oct. 20. It will later stream on Apple TV+.