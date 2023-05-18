Kaley Cuoco is among celebrities showing support for Ariana Madix following that “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal.

The show’s season 10 finale aired on Wednesday a couple of months after it was revealed that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had been having a months-long affair behind Madix and everyone else’s back.

Sandoval and Madix had been dating for nine months when she found a NSFW video of her then-friend Leviss on his phone. They’ve since split.

READ MORE: Ariana Madix Slams Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss, Exposes His ‘Double Life’: ‘He Was Very Good About Hiding All Of The Evidence’

After Wednesday’s finale, Cuoco posted a supportive message for Madix on her Instagram Story.

The “Big Bang Theory” actress wrote, “@arianamadix I ❤️ you and so does everyone else!!!”

Credit: Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco previously commented “Queen!!!” on Madix’s post about the affair, that was revealed in March.

After the “VPR” season 10 finale aired, Madix then spoke to Andy Cohen about the affair on “Watch What Happens Live”.

READ MORE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss Explains Why She Started Affair With Tom Sandoval

Madix told Cohen of her cheating ex, “He was very good about concealing the double life and hiding all of the evidence.

“It’s like I wasn’t suspicious about an affair or about Rachel, but something was clearly going on with him mentally, and that’s what I was picking up on,” she said when talking about whether she was suspicious.