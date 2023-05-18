Liam Payne is celebrating a significant personal milestone.

The former One Direction star, 29, recently revealed that he’s been over 100 days sober, describing the experience as “amazing.”

After receiving a compliment on his appearance during an interview on “iFL TV” this week, the UK-born star responded: “I’m sober now over 100 days.”

“I feel amazing. I feel really, really good, and the support from the fans has been really, really good, so I’m super happy,” continued the musician.

The music sensation previously revealed his battle with drugs and alcohol, describing a dark period where he hit “rock bottom” in the chart-topping band.

While on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast in 2021, the hitmaker stated he was “very good at hiding” his rock bottom moment, saying “no one would have ever seen it.”

Amidst his meteoric rise to global superstardom, the platinum-selling artist shed light on how his alcohol abuse took a toll on his mental well-being.

“There were a few pictures of me on a boat, and I was all bloated out,” Payne described at the time. “I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was just, like, 10 times more than it is now.”

“I just didn’t like myself very much, and then I made a change,” he stated.