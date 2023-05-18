Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 209 of "Ginny & Georgia"

“Ginny & Georgia” has been green-lit for two more seasons.

The cast of the hit Netflix series announced the renewal in a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video collage uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday as they speculated what lies ahead in the following seasons of the comedy-drama.

“Lot of drama, lot of love triangles,” says Raymond Ablack, who plays coffee shop owner Joe in the series. “I’m ready for it.”

“I wonder if Georgia will beat those pesky murder charges though,” ponders Brianne Howey as she applies makeup.

The popular Netflix series delves into the lives of Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) and her teen daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry), and her youngest son (Diesel La Torraca) as they move to an affluent fictional town in Massachusetts following the untimely loss of Georgia’s husband.

Season 2, which premiered in January, was jam-packed with gripping revelations involving murder and secrets which strained the relationship between Ginny and Georgia.

The cast also includes Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark and Katie Douglas.