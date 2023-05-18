Britney Spears is shutting down the rumour mill.

On Wednesday, the pop star shared a video on Instagram of her sharing a passionate kiss with husband Sam Asghari, amid reports of relationship troubles.

“I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, Spears and Asghari kiss while standing outdoors along a pathway at their home.

Earlier this week, TheDailyMail.com reported that the couple were experiencing marriage difficulties.

“Sam has been out of town a lot because he has been on location filming outside of L.A. and it does cause issues because Britney does not like being alone,” a source told the tabloid. “She also thinks that Sam has been putting his movie career first.”

The insider added, “She is supportive of his career but a part of her feels like she is the reason that his career took off in the first place.”

Responding to recent allegations that Spears had gotten “physical” during their marital spats, the source denied the claims and said that the couple are working to overcome their issues.

“Britney has never gotten physically violent with Sam. She is not a violent person,” the source said. “They are not headed for a divorce and their marriage is not in deep trouble.”

The source also said, “They are doing marriage counselling together and find this to be invaluable to working out anything. Sam knows what she went through more than anyone and isn’t going to jump ship. He knows how lucky he is and how good he has it.”