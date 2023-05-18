Kevin Costner has been teasing his new project.

The “Yellowstone” actor took to Instagram to share a snap of a director’s chair with the Western movie title “Horizon” written across it.

The caption read, “We’re deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven’t felt this way about a movie since we were making ‘Dances With Wolves’. Can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

READ MORE: Kevin Costner Reportedly Wants To Approve How He’s Written Off ‘Yellowstone’

The photo came after Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce earlier this month after 18 years of marriage.

The pair share kids Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12, together.

READ MORE: Kevin Costner’s Wife Christine Baumgartner Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Filing For Divorce

It was recently revealed that Costner would also not be returning to “Yellowstone” amid reports of alleged drama between him and co-creator Taylor Sheridan over the his filming commitments to the remaining episodes of the current season 5.

It’s since been revealed that the show is ending after the fifth season.

Despite the main series ending, Paramount has ordered a new “Yellowstone”-branded sequel series to debut in December.

No details were revealed about the sequel series, but it has been reported that Matthew McConaughey had been in talks to star in a new show featuring characters from “Yellowstone”.