Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are very proud parents this week.

The “Live with Kelly and Mark” hosts shared a heartwarming display of photos to Instagram on Wednesday of their daughter, Lola, graduating from New York University.

Ripa, 52, shared the lovely photos to the tune of Ella Fitzgerald’s “Whatever Lola Wants,” playfully captioning the momentous occasion with “Lola Gets!”

READ MORE: Fire Department Raids Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos’ Residence Following 2 A.M. ‘Incident’

“#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you,” she further praised in the caption, unable to contain her excitement for her daughter’s accomplishments.

Lola, 21, graduated with a diploma in music and production from NYU.

Consuelos, 52, joined the celebration and took to the gram to support his daughter, writing: “Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!”

In a series of heartfelt snaps, the couple, who tied the knot in 1996, showered their daughter with affectionate kisses on her cheeks and warm hugs.

READ MORE: ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’ Has Reportedly Been Taping Some Episodes 2 Months In Advance

Lola, 21, donned customary graduation gear as she wore a black cap and purple gown before switching to a chic white dress.

Adding to the family celebration, their eldest son Michael, 25, joined the ceremony and united for some sweet family snaps.

The couple’s youngest child, who studies at the University of Michigan, Joaquin, 20, did not appear to be in attendance.