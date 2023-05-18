Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have a true friendship.

Cohen, 54, recently stopped by the daytime talk show “Sherri”, where Shepherd asked the Bravo mogul if he had any plans to settle down soon.

During the question, Sherri also mentioned long-time pal Cooper, 55, who initially met Cohen during a blind date in the ’90s.

READ MORE: Lisa Rinna Claps Back At Andy Cohen’s Claim She’s On A ‘Pause’ From ‘RHOBH’

Though he insisted he and Cooper are “just friends,” the single dad couldn’t help but inject some humour into his response, adding: “We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson.”

The quip sparked applause and laughter from the audience. Cohen further joked that the friends could try out a “throuple” situation if anything.

Despite their potential sexcapades, their decades-long friendship is what truly holds a special place in Cohen’s heart.

READ MORE: Ariana Madix To Join Andy Cohen For First Interview Following Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

“We’ve gotten so much closer over the years. I love him to death,” he said of his friendship.

“It’s so fun being a part of a duo…. We’ve toured the country — 50+ cities — and obviously we’re on New Year’s Eve every year,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host continued. “And we just have so much fun. And I love him and I love making him giggle! It just makes me really happy.”

Cohen and Cooper have co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve special since 2017.