Ariana Madix is moving forward. In her first morning show interview since news broke that Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel Leviss when they were dating, the 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star chats with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her life after the drama.

Discussing Wednesday night’s finale of Vanderpump Rules and her life in the months since news broke of the affair, Madix said she thinks she’s “past the anger” surrounding the situation.

“I think my way of getting past the anger stage was just that I became so disgusted, which then turned me into a place of almost indifference because, yeah, apathy,” Madix explained while on Today With Hoda & Jenna. “I don’t know if that’s also my brain trying to protect itself.”

She admitted to having “super angry moments” early in the process, but decided to move forward for her own sake.

“I just felt that was keeping me in a place that wasn’t good for mentally,” she added. “That’s kind of why I tried to really push myself to just think about me and my future.”

Part of that future is her current romance with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. Though she didn’t name drop Daniel specifically, Madix did smile when a photo of the pair at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, this past April was featured on Today.

“I’m enjoying myself, and I would say I’m very happy right now,” Madix said. “I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. In no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I’ve just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself and it’s just been really lovely to interact with someone who’s just so nice and kind and lovely and caring.”