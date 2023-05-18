You can count Reba McEntire as a massive Dolly fan.

In the new special, “One-on-One with Reba McEntire”, the country singer sits down with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, who asks what she loves so much about Dolly Parton.

READ MORE: Reba McEntire Had To Fax Dolly Parton To See If She Wanted To Collaborate

“Everything,” Reba says. “I’ve never heard a bad word said about Dolly. And if I ever heard it, I’d have to whoop ’em.”

“Because it wouldn’t be true?” Hoffman asks.

“It wouldn’t be true. Nobody talks about Dolly,” Reba tells her. “We all love Dolly.”

Agreeing that Parton is “the real deal,” the singer adds, “What you see is what you get. That’s funny, because she says, ‘It costs a lot to look this cheap,” you know, that kind of stuff.”

In 2021, the two country queens finally collaborated on McEntire’s compilation album, Revived Remixed Revisited, duetting on Reba’s classic, “Does He Love You”.

“She’s genuine, she’s loving, she’s big hearted, and I’m so thrilled that I got to do ‘Does He Love You’ with her,” she says. “And we got nominated for a Grammy. We didn’t win, but we got nominated, and got to do the video together.”

READ MORE: Reba McEntire Wants To Collaborate With Garth Brooks: ‘Garth Is A Force Of Nature’

Reba also teased that a version of the duet will also appear on the companion album for her upcoming lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

Out Oct. 6, the album will feature “stripped-down/acoustic versions of some of her biggest hits.”

Tune into “One-on-One with Reba McEntire” airing Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App. See more from the special in the clip below.