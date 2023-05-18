Prepare to dance.

Kylie Minogue’s latest infectious club-banger, “Padam, Padam“, has been unleashed for the world to enjoy along with a music video.

The glittering Australian dancefloor diva reclaims her electropop throne with the dance-worthy banger, “Padam, Padam.” Produced by Lostboy (known for their work with Griff, Anne-Marie, and Tiesto), the song delivers a captivating blend of catchy hooks and pulsating beats.

The music video, which was shot in LA and directed by Sophie Muller, sees the pop icon clad in an all-red ensemble as she captivates the camera with choreography alongside a slew of talented dancers.

Minogue is set to unveil her new album, Tension, on September 22. The album is said to be packed with dancefloor-igniting jams and alluring pop cuts. On several tracks, the album also collaborates with Minogue’s long-time producers, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high,” said Minogue regarding the new album in a press release from last week, unveiling the album’s tracklist.

Eager fans can pre-order Tension now.