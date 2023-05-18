The “Vanderpump Rules” cast are used to living their lives on camera, but right now they’re having a break.

The cast have been hitting headlines more than usual since Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair was revealed in March. He’d been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone.

Executive producer Alex Baskin has now told Variety that everything has paused for the time being and it’s unknown who will be renegotiating contracts.

The cast are also taking a break from the cameras amid the aftermath of Scandoval.

Baskin said of the cheating scandal and contracts being renegotiated, “I think everyone’s wrapping their heads around what that might mean.

“No one’s saying no, I’ll say that — but I think it’s hard for anybody to say yes right now, because they feel like they haven’t gotten any reprieve.”

Baskin insisted that’s why he’s committed to having “a minute down.”

He said he realized they needed to briefly put a pause on filming after they filmed the explosive season 10 reunion show in March. The last of three parts is set to air June 7.

“The reunion is not just a recap of what you know, and it’s not just an intense version of the emotions,” he told the publication. “There is new information.”

Baskin went on, “I’m not saying this as a mere tease. This is true.”

Refusing to say much more, Baskin continued, “I will put it this way: There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space.”

“I had thought that we needed cameras on them right away,” Baskin added in the chat. “And I now think we need a minute.”

He went on to talk about Leviss — who is thought to still be seeking mental health treatment — saying of her possibly returning, “We have had those conversations with her reps.

“She and people around her have to feel OK about it. And so that’s why I also think that waiting a little bit helps.”