Hailey Bieber knows how to pull off a look.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old model was in London, attending the U.K. launch party for her Rhode Skincare line, with husband Justin Bieber in tow.

Leaving the party at the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant, Hailey was seen wearing a tight-fitted silver sequin dress that sparkled for the camera flashes.

Photo: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Justin was spotted following behind her, wearing a casual look featuring a leather jacket, green hoodie, brown combat pants and a baseball cap.

Photo: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

The party was attended by a number of other celebs, including Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and model Sabrina Elba, the wife of Idris Elba.

Hailey also shared and reposted a number of Instagram Stories from the party, captioning one of them, “I love you London!!!!!”

Rhode Skincare was launched in June 2022, and is now expanding shipping to the U.K.