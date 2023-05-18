After catching the attention of Lizzo and Monica, rising Toronto R&B star Aqyila is beaming as she prepares to drop her EP, The Better, on Friday.

The emerging talent recently visited ET Canada to have a one-on-one with Brittnee Blair, where she shared the flurry of emotions she felt seeing her viral TikTok hit, “Vibe for Me (Bob for Me”), get co-signs from megastars Lizzo and Monica.

Aqyila didn’t expect the song to become the streaming behemoth it eventually turned into when she initially released it. She explained that she almost “put it in the drafts” before impulsively deciding to post it.

READ MORE: Lizzo Shares Her ‘Dream Come True’ Moment, Posts Clip Of Her Debut On ‘The Simpsons’

“I was making dinner, and then my phone just started going off like crazy, and people were just like, “‘Oh my god, I’m gonna use this audio,”‘ she explains of the song’s rapid-fire virality. “It was crazy, and then Lizzo and Monica used it.”

The track has since garnered 11 million streams on Spotify, poising Aqyila as one of Canada’s hottest R&B stars to watch.

Seeing Lizzo and Monica jam out to her track on TikTok was a surreal moment for the Toronto-born singer, who says she listens to Lizzo and has attended her concert.

READ MORE: Lizzo Cancels Montreal Concert Over Health Concerns, Details Her Symptoms

“I would totally be about to that,” she says about a collab with the chart-topper. “Yeah, I adore her. I think she’s amazing and she works so hard and all-around just an amazing woman. I would love to work with her.”

The Juno nominee feels just as eager to work with Monica saying: “She’s so fire. She used the ‘Bob’ sound, the actual one in the app, she was doing her thing and looking all sassy and fiery in the camera and I was like, ‘Yes Monica.'”

Aqyila’s EP, The Better, drops tomorrow.