Miley Cyrus is speaking out about hitting headlines in her “Wrecking Ball” era.

The “Flowers” hitmaker got everybody talking after she rode a demolition ball naked in the music video for the track, along with moments like that 2013 MTV Music Video Awards performance with Robin Thicke.

Cyrus recently told British Vogue in a tell-all new interview, “I’m actually not an attention-seeking person, sitting here as a 30-year-old grown woman.”

The “Hannah Montana” star said when discussing her early adulthood moments still being talked about, “I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played. Anyone, when you’re 20 or 21, you have more to prove. ‘I’m not my parents.’ ‘I am who I am.’”

Cyrus — who is the daughter of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus — continued, “I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused.

“Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child.”

Despite not hitting headlines for the same reasons, Cyrus still gets weirded out by certain articles.

“I was reading this thing the other day about women in the industry who don’t have children and I was on the list,” she told the mag.

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, May 23.