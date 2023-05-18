Miley Cyrus has been a part of the showbiz industry all her life, so isn’t one to let headlines bother her too much.

The singer spoke to British Vogue about those stories suggesting her smash hit “Flowers” was about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she divorced in 2020.

There were rumours claiming Cyrus was wearing one of Hemsworth’s old tux jackets in the music video, as well as people linking the lyrics to self-care following the much-talked about split.

Insisting she has no time to deal with such headlines, Cyrus told the mag: “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

She said elsewhere in the chat, “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” referencing the 10-year relationship coming to an end. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

Miley Cyrus poses for British Vogue. Credit: Steven Meisel

She added of the track, that was number one around the world for weeks, “I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’

“It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’

“The song is a little fake it till you make it,” she told the mag. “Which I’m a big fan of.”

Cyrus admitted she knew it’d be a hit, sharing: “I’ve been doing this for a while,” before saying how she celebrated the release by hitting the Sunset Club at The West Hollywood Edition.

She recalled, “I’m sober. I don’t drink, I don’t… you know, but I celebrate. It’s like one o’clock in the morning and Lil Nas X walks into the club and he asks me the most interesting question. He said: ‘Are you so anxious about how successful ‘Flowers’ is?’”

Miley Cyrus poses for British Vogue. — Steven Meisel

Cyrus said, “I was like, ‘No. I might be No.1 now, but No.2 is on its way.’ Everything is seasonal,” adding: “A lot of headlines [recently] have said, ‘This is Miley’s moment.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what it is. It’s a moment. And it will be over.’”

“That’s not pessimistic,” she continued. “That’s honest and that’s OK with me. I actually prefer it. I don’t like to stay big.”

Cyrus insisted she’s so not bothered by chart success that she didn’t even take her phone with her when her latest album Endless Summer Vacation was released and she wasn’t in Los Angeles.

“My boyfriend brings his phone and I don’t bring one. I had no way of knowing what number it would [chart at], and it wasn’t of importance to me because it wouldn’t have changed anything. Someone could say, ‘It would be this number if you did that, or this number if you sell your soul…’” she shrugged.

“I’ve been in the Garden of Eden before and I’ve taken the red apple, and it never feels good.”

