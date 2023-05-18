The untold story of The Duggar family is being explored in a new docuseries.

Prime Video released the trailer for its upcoming “Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secret” docuseries from the award-winning team behind critically acclaimed hit series “LuLaRich”.

The four-episode series will explore the truth behind The Duggars, stars of the TLC series “19 Kids and Counting”, who were part of the radical religious organization The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets – Photo: Prime Video

Jill Duggar, who broke away from the family and religion, is speaking out for the first time about her history and what she saw behind the curtain.

The official synopsis reads:

“‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ is a limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality TV’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radically controversial organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). A number of ex-IBLP survivors bravely come forward and reveal the abusive practices that kept them in a living nightmare. For the first time, Jill Duggar Dillard will go on the record with her own story and be joined by family and close family friends who witnessed what went on behind the scenes firsthand. While details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril.”

“Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets” premieres on Prime Video on June 2.