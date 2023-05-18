Tori Spelling is sharing an update on her family’s health issues.

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old “Beverly Hills, 90210” star posted on her Instagram Story, asking for help finding a lawyer to help with the mould infection in her home.

“Does anyone know how to find a major great MOLD lawyer in CA that can help our family?” she wrote. “Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years.”

Spelling added, “My kids and I are so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed. We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us through this.”

The post comes after Spelling last week shared that she and her family had to leave their house after discovering the mold, which she said caused a “continual spiral of sickness” among her family.

In her Instagram post at the time, she shared photos of herself and her children in urgent care at a hospital.

“Let’s talk about MOLD…” she wrote in the original post. “Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.”

She continued, “But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on.”

Spelling explained that they had a mould inspection done and “discovered extreme mold in our home.”

Talking about her family’s experience, she wrote, “You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy-like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well.”

Her son Finn ended up with strep throat and high fever of 39.4 celsius.

“It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in [the] midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap,” she said.

“And, special non shout out to our public school district for repeatedly not believing our kids were as sick as they’ve been continually,” Spelling added. “Just get them in school right 😡?”