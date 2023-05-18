Miley Cyrus is loved-up with boyfriend Maxx Morando.

The “Flowers” hitmaker started dating the Liily drummer a couple of years ago, with her speaking out about the romance in a new interview with British Vogue.

She said of how they met, “We got put on a blind date.

“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

The reporter pointed out Morando called Cyrus during the interview, with her phone playing “Tyrone” by Erykah Badu.

“I call that ‘boyfriend sexy ringtone’,” Cyrus smiled.

Miley Cyrus poses for British Vogue.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus also responded to rumours her smash hit song “Flowers” was about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she divorced in 2020.

There were rumours claiming Cyrus was wearing one of Hemsworth’s old tux jackets in the music video, as well as people linking the lyrics to self-care following the much-talked about split.

Insisting she has no time to deal with such headlines, Cyrus told the mag: “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

She said elsewhere in the chat, “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” referencing the 10-year relationship coming to an end. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

She and Hemsworth met back in 2009 while filming “The Last Song”. They dated on and off for years, before marrying in December 2018. They split less than a year later, and divorced in February 2020.

See the full feature in the June issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, May 23.