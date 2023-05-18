Fans are itching to know how season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” will pan out following season 10’s cheating “Scandoval” when it was revealed in March that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had been having a months-long affair, leading to the split from his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

The drama, which unfolded both on and off air, has spiked an increase in viewership which surprisingly led to Bravo renewing the popular reality series for another season, despite “Scandoval” being one of the biggest scandals in Bravo history. The network confirmed the show’s renewal on May 9.

With that being said, viewers can hardly wait for season 11 as many questions remain unknown, including whether or not Sandoval and Leviss will return. Nonetheless, it’s guaranteed to be a messy return. Here’s what we know, so far, about season 11.

Which Cast Members Will Return?

Although Bravo has yet to announce the cast for season 11, we can presume that Ariana, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy and Lisa Vanderpump will return. Scheana’s husband Brock Davies, James’ girlfriend Ally Lewber and Lisa’s husband Ken Todd are also likely to return in guest appearances. Additionally, it’s likely that Charli Burnett, Kristina Kelly, and Peter Madrigal will appear, plus, Ariana new beau — fitness trainer Daniel Wai.

“Vanderpump Rules” reunion — Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Will Sandoval and Raquel Return?

The main question is whether or not Sandoval and Raquel will return after their cheating scandal. While neither of them have addressed their future on the show, it’s safe to say that Sandoval will likely return given that he’s remained in the spotlight amid the drama. The Bravolebrity has been partaking in interviews and touring with his band.

Meanwhile, Raquel has completely been out of the public eye. In mid April, her reps confirmed that she checked into a mental health treatment center in Arizona, which she had planned to attend prior to her relationship with Sandoval being exposed.

Then, there’s the fact that both Sandoval and Raquel are on the outskirts with their friend group. Co-star, Scheana, has been pretty vocal about her thoughts on season 11’s cast.

“It’s going to be very hard to convince any of us to be in the same room [as Sandoval and Raquel],” she admitted to E! News in April. A few weeks later, she told Us that she “can picture [us filming together] because I’ve had to picture it. That’s the name of the game.”

However, she said she “can’t envision what type of event that would be at. It would have to be something Lisa Vanderpump hosts.”

“[Because] they’re not getting invited to any birthday parties, that’s for sure,” she explained.

Additionally, Lala revealed on the “Sofia With an F” podcast in April that producers have already contacted the cast regarding how they feel about filming with Sandoval and Raquel again. For her personally, Kent admitted she “was never close with [and] never liked these two.”

“I finally don’t have to pretend to get along with them for the sake of the group,” she added.

Then, on April 29, Lisa Vanderpump spoke about the cast moving forward, telling ET that “Right now it’s a mess. I don’t know if we can sort it out.”

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval — Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent — Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo

What’s Ariana’s Season 11 Game plan?

If either Sandoval and Raquel return for the new season, Ariana has “nothing to say to either of them,” she recently told The New York Times when discussing whether or not she was “open to filming with” them again.

“Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck,” she added, seemingly hinting at the drama that would unfold if they return.

Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix — Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Will Any ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Vets Return?

Each season, there’s always a possibility that former cast members, like Kristen Doute, could return since some vets are still friends with the “VPR” squad. Doute, who returned to film a few scenes for the season 10 finale after the scandal broke, could briefly appear again in season 11, but don’t expect her role to be another permanent one. In March, she told “The Viall Files” podcast that she “[doesn’t] want to be a part of anything that has ‘Vanderpump’ attached to it.”

“I have outgrown them. I still have my friends,” she said, “but that’s a toxic environment that I will gain nothing from.”

Meanwhile, speculation about Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright returning for season 11 has also been circulating. While chatting with ET, Jax confirmed that he would come back while Brittany appeared more hesitant, explaining that the show gives her “anxiety” and “a lot of emotions.”

While news of former cast members returning hasn’t been confirmed, executive producer Alex Baskin teased in an interview with Variety that the show “definitely [has] those conversations,” about alums coming back.

“This is not a show that you can plug an outsider into,” he said. “And in real life, they are still all friends.”

Kristen Doute — Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

When Will Filming Begin?

“Pump” cameras typically begin rolling during the summer and wrap by the end of September. However, it’s unclear if Bravo will start filming sooner to capture the aftermath of the “Scandoval” or if they’ll hold off to let the cast cool down from the drama.