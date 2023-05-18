Canadian rapper Belly says he trusts The Weeknd’s creative decisions.

The musician has been a longtime collaborator with the Grammy winner, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, having worked together on tracks like the Billboard-topping “Blinding Lights” and numerous tracks on his After Hours album. He also shares a label with the singer, as another talent signed with XO from the start.

When asked about Tesfaye’s announcement he was stepping away from his alter ego, Belly said he wasn’t concerned.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ ‘Rolling Stone’ Allegations About ‘The Idol’ In ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

“I just think he’s really creative and dope with everything he does. So, like, I trust. I trust what he wants to do next every time he’s made that type of decision,” he said. “You know, he he’s excelled like past what people wanted to give him credit for. So I think, yeah, it’s just excitement for me. I just can’t wait to see what his next phase is.”

As for Belly’s next phase, he’s been working hard on his new album Mumble Rap 2, which is inspired by some of his idols growing up.

READ MORE: The Weeknd Switches To His Birth Name Abel Tesfaye On Social Media

“I was raised on Biggie [Smalls] and Puff [Diddy], you know? Yeah. Just watching them. So I think I took a little bit from each one of them when it came time to come out as my own artist, you know?” said the musician. “You know, Puff’s influence on the business side of what I do are a big influence on the music side of what I do. You know, I was able to take both. So I’m grateful for that. And I barely know how to speak English. And I started listening to Biggie, so, you know, that’s my English teacher right there.”

Mumble Rap 2 is out on May 19.