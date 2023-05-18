Ireland Baldwin is a mom!

The 27-year-old model has welcomed her first child with boyfriend, musician RAC.

On Thursday, Baldwin took to Instagram to share the exciting news by posting a selfie from the hospital bed, in which she smiles next to RAC, whose birth name is André Anjos, while holding their newborn daughter who’s wrapped in a blanket and dons a white toque on her head.

“Holland,” she simply captioned the pic, officially welcoming her daughter to the world.

Ireland previously revealed her daughter’s “country name” while appearing on the “Girlboss” podcast in January. She explained that she’s “always loved” the “classy” name since she was young and that it was inspired by actress Holland Taylor.

Holland’s arrival also makes Ireland’s father, Alec Baldwin, a grandpa. The model is the only child of both the “Boss Baby” actor and his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Throughout her pregnancy, Ireland has taken her followers along the journey and even got candid about its challenges, including experiencing emotional and mental health issues.

“Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into a high gear,” she opened up in January. “I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes. Bodily sensations. Pains and aches. Organs going to sh*t randomly.”

However, despite all the difficulties, Baldwin clarified: “None of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom.”

Ireland announced that she and RAC were expecting on New Year’s Eve 2022. The two seemingly made their relationship Instagram official in 2021.