Katie Holmes is worried how a reboot would change “Dawson’s Creek”.

The actress, who starred in all six seasons of the iconic show as Joey Potter, has spoken previously about rebooting The WB show – but nowadays, she’s not sure it can be done.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” Holmes said at the Kering Women in Motion talks at Cannes, via Variety. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit.”

She believed that the show existed in an age with different technology and before social media, which kept things simpler.

“It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure,” she continued.

That being said, she wasn’t shutting down the possibility forever.

“We’ve often talked about it,” Holmes added. “For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it.’”