A new teaser for Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” is asking viewers who they trust.

As greyscale surveillance footage captures crowds of people walking, several Marvel characters flash across the screen.

The 20-second teaser sends a cryptic message that even “the ones closest to us,” the ones “we’ve trusted our whole lives,” can be Skrulls, the fictional race of extraterrestrial shapeshifters that appear in the MCU.

With that being said, the eerie teaser proposes the question, “is there really anyone we can trust?,” at least for returning Marvel characters Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders).

The latest MCU spinoff series will explore Fury’s complicated relationship with the Skrulls, who’ve been infiltrating the planet for years.

The crossover event series also stars Don Cheadle as James Rhodes while introducing Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page to the franchise.

“Secret Invasion” begins streaming June 21 on Disney+.