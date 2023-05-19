Jimmy Buffett is focusing on his health. The 76-year-old musician shared on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his concert in Charleston, South Carolina, which was originally set to take place on Saturday, May 20 at the Credit One Stadium.

The “Margaritaville” singer shared a note with his fans on his website about the reason for the delay to the show, writing, “I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

The veteran performer quipped in his note, “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”

He also made a promise to his Charleston fans that he’d be back to perform once he’s “well enough.”

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!'”